Military leaders honored fallen Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians at the EOD Memorial Ceremony on Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, May 6. U.S. Navy Capt. Steven Beall, the commanding officer of the Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal, presents the American flag to the parents of recognized Lt. j.g. Aaron P. Fowler during the ceremony. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 16:17 Photo ID: 7786358 VIRIN: 230506-A-FJ565-1420 Resolution: 5014x3343 Size: 974.52 KB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Hometown: TULSA, OK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leaders pay tribute to fallen EOD heroes at National EOD Day memorial ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.