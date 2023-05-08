Leaders pay tribute to fallen EOD heroes at National EOD Day memorial ceremony

Military leaders honored fallen Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians at the EOD Memorial Ceremony on Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, May 6. U.S. Navy Capt. Steven Beall, the commanding officer of the Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal, presents the American flag to the parents of recognized Lt. j.g. Aaron P. Fowler during the ceremony. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason.
|05.06.2023
|05.09.2023 16:17
|7786358
|230506-A-FJ565-1420
|5014x3343
|974.52 KB
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|TULSA, OK, US
|2
|0
