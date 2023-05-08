Military leaders honored fallen Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians at the EOD Memorial Ceremony on Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, May 6. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Daryl O. Hood (center), the commanding general of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, attended the ceremony. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 16:17 Photo ID: 7786359 VIRIN: 230506-A-FJ565-1451 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.12 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leaders pay tribute to fallen EOD heroes at National EOD Day memorial ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.