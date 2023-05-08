Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leaders pay tribute to fallen EOD heroes at National EOD Day memorial ceremony [Image 11 of 14]

    Leaders pay tribute to fallen EOD heroes at National EOD Day memorial ceremony

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Marshall Mason 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Military leaders honored fallen Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians at the EOD Memorial Ceremony on Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, May 6. Col. Gregory J. Hirschey, the U.S. Army EOD commandant, attended the ceremony. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 16:17
    Photo ID: 7786345
    VIRIN: 230506-A-FJ565-1215
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Hometown: EAST HELENA, MT, US
    Eglin Air Force Base
    20th CBRNE Command
    National EOD Day
    Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Silva

