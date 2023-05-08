Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 16:17 Photo ID: 7786345 VIRIN: 230506-A-FJ565-1215 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.31 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Hometown: EAST HELENA, MT, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Leaders pay tribute to fallen EOD heroes at National EOD Day memorial ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.