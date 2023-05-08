U.S. Army Central Best Squads- Day 1

U.S. Army Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Phillip Grant, Religious Affairs Non-Commissioned Officer In Charge, assigned to the 28th Infantry Division of the Pennsylvania National Guard and Staff Sgt. Joshua D. Hutchings, squad leader of 3rd squad assigned to Charlie Company 2-116th Combined Arms Battalion of Idaho National Guard, interact during a simulation that required squad leaders to successfully assist a Soldier experiencing mental distress on day one of the U.S. Army Central Best Squad Competition at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, May 7, 2023. The five-day competition is designed to test Squads on their Soldier common tasks and battle drills, by placing them in realistic and challenging scenarios requiring them to operate as a cohesive team. The Squad who is the best trained, disciplined and fit, will move on to represent USARCENT in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition in August.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rhema Eggleston)

