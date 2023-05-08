South Carolina National Guard Staff Sgt. Ervin L. Baker, squad leader of 2nd squad, Alpha Company of the 1-118th Infantry Regiment finished Day 1 of the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, on Camp Buehring, Kuwait, May 7, 2023. Baker ended the night with a simulation that required him to successfully assist a Soldier experiencing mental distress, from the initial conversation to treatment. The five-day competition is designed to test Squads on their Soldier common tasks and battle drills, by placing them in realistic and challenging scenarios requiring them to operate as a cohesive team. The Squad who is the best trained, disciplined and fit, will move on to represent USARCENT in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition in August. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rhema Eggleston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 13:08 Photo ID: 7785691 VIRIN: 230507-A-RL231-010 Resolution: 5850x4480 Size: 18.78 MB Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Central Best Squads- Day 1 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Rhema Eggleston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.