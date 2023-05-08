South Carolina National Guard Staff Sgt. Ervin L. Baker, squad leader of 2nd squad, Alpha Company of the 1-118th Infantry Regiment finished Day 1 of the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, on Camp Buehring, Kuwait, May 7, 2023. Baker ended the night with a simulation that required him to successfully assist a Soldier experiencing mental distress, from the initial conversation to treatment. The five-day competition is designed to test Squads on their Soldier common tasks and battle drills, by placing them in realistic and challenging scenarios requiring them to operate as a cohesive team. The Squad who is the best trained, disciplined and fit, will move on to represent USARCENT in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition in August. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rhema Eggleston)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2023 13:08
|Photo ID:
|7785691
|VIRIN:
|230507-A-RL231-010
|Resolution:
|5850x4480
|Size:
|18.78 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Central Best Squads- Day 1 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Rhema Eggleston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
