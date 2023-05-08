Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Central Best Squads- Day 1 [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Army Central Best Squads- Day 1

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    05.07.2023

    Photo by Spc. Rhema Eggleston 

    U.S. Army Central   

    South Carolina National Guard Staff Sgt. Ervin L. Baker, squad leader of 2nd squad, Alpha Company of the 1-118th Infantry Regiment finished Day 1 of the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, on Camp Buehring, Kuwait, May 7, 2023. Baker ended the night with a simulation that required him to successfully assist a Soldier experiencing mental distress, from the initial conversation to treatment. The five-day competition is designed to test Squads on their Soldier common tasks and battle drills, by placing them in realistic and challenging scenarios requiring them to operate as a cohesive team. The Squad who is the best trained, disciplined and fit, will move on to represent USARCENT in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition in August. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rhema Eggleston)

