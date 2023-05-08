Idaho National Guard Staff Sgt. Joshua D. Hutchings, squad leader, 3rd squad, Charlie Company 2-116th Combined Arms Battalion, interacts with a role player during a simulation that required squad leaders to successfully assist a Soldier experiencing mental distress at the U.S. Army Central Best Squad Competition, May 7, 2023, on Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The five-day competition is designed to test Squads on their Soldier common tasks and battle drills, by placing them in realistic and challenging scenarios requiring them to operate as a cohesive team. The Squad who is the best trained, disciplined and fit, will move on to represent USARCENT in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition in August. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rhema Eggleston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 13:18 Photo ID: 7785687 VIRIN: 230507-A-RL231-007 Resolution: 4206x6720 Size: 2.49 MB Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Central Best Squads- Day 1 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.