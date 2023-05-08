Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Central Best Squads- Day 1 [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Army Central Best Squads- Day 1

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    05.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Central   

    Pennsylvania National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Phillip Grant, Religious Affairs Non-Commissioned Officer In Charge, assigned to the 28th Infantry Division, interacts with a squad leader as part of his role as a Soldier in emotional distress during day one of the U.S. Army Central Best Squad Competition, May 7, 2023, on Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The five-day competition is designed to test Squads on their Soldier common tasks and battle drills, by placing them in realistic and challenging scenarios requiring them to operate as a cohesive team. The Squad who is the best trained, disciplined and fit, will move on to represent USARCENT in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition in August. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rhema Eggleston)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 13:16
    Photo ID: 7785688
    VIRIN: 230507-A-RL231-008
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Central Best Squads- Day 1 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

