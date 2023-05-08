U.S. Army Central Best Squads- Day 1

Pennsylvania National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Phillip Grant, Religious Affairs Non-Commissioned Officer In Charge, assigned to the 28th Infantry Division, interacts with a squad leader as part of his role as a Soldier in emotional distress during day one of the U.S. Army Central Best Squad Competition, May 7, 2023, on Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The five-day competition is designed to test Squads on their Soldier common tasks and battle drills, by placing them in realistic and challenging scenarios requiring them to operate as a cohesive team. The Squad who is the best trained, disciplined and fit, will move on to represent USARCENT in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition in August. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rhema Eggleston)

