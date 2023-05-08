Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st steps to 1st Shirts: First Sergeants Symposium [Image 2 of 2]

    1st steps to 1st Shirts: First Sergeants Symposium

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Team Yokota pose for a photo during the First Sergeants Symposium certificate presentation at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2023. Airmen who aspire to become first sergeants attended the week-long symposium to gain a comprehensive understanding of the job and put their new knowledge to the test during simulated scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 20:21
    Photo ID: 7784434
    VIRIN: 230505-F-ZV099-3756
    Resolution: 3627x3032
    Size: 6.06 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st steps to 1st Shirts: First Sergeants Symposium [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st steps to 1st Shirts: First Sergeants Symposium
    1st steps to 1st Shirts: First Sergeants Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    1st steps to 1st Shirts: First Sergeants Symposium

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Leadership
    Yokota
    1st Sgt.
    Readiness
    Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT