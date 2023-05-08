Members of Team Yokota pose for a photo during the First Sergeants Symposium certificate presentation at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2023. Airmen who aspire to become first sergeants attended the week-long symposium to gain a comprehensive understanding of the job and put their new knowledge to the test during simulated scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 20:21 Photo ID: 7784434 VIRIN: 230505-F-ZV099-3756 Resolution: 3627x3032 Size: 6.06 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st steps to 1st Shirts: First Sergeants Symposium [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.