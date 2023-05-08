Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st steps to 1st Shirts: First Sergeants Symposium [Image 1 of 2]

    1st steps to 1st Shirts: First Sergeants Symposium

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Team Yokota listen to Col. Julie Gaulin, 374th Airlift Wing vice commander, give a speech during the First Sergeants Symposium certificate presentation at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2023. Airmen who aspire to become first sergeants attended the week-long symposium to gain a comprehensive understanding of the job and put their new knowledge to the test during simulated scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)

    Japan
    Leadership
    Yokota
    1st Sgt.
    Readiness
    Training

