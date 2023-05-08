Members of Team Yokota listen to Col. Julie Gaulin, 374th Airlift Wing vice commander, give a speech during the First Sergeants Symposium certificate presentation at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2023. Airmen who aspire to become first sergeants attended the week-long symposium to gain a comprehensive understanding of the job and put their new knowledge to the test during simulated scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 20:21
|Photo ID:
|7784432
|VIRIN:
|230505-F-ZV099-3649
|Resolution:
|5367x3172
|Size:
|11.64 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st steps to 1st Shirts: First Sergeants Symposium [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1st steps to 1st Shirts: First Sergeants Symposium
