1st steps to 1st Shirts: First Sergeants Symposium

Photo By Senior Airman Manuel Zamora | Members of Team Yokota pose for a photo during the First Sergeants Symposium certificate presentation at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2023. Airmen who aspire to become first sergeants attended the week-long symposium to gain a comprehensive understanding of the job and put their new knowledge to the test during simulated scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan - The First Sergeants Symposium was held at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 1-5, 2023. Airmen who aspire to become first sergeants attended the symposium to gain a comprehensive understanding of the job and put their new knowledge to the test during simulated scenarios.



A total of 32 non-commissioned officers graduated the course, creating leaders who can now step up to be additional duty first sergeants at any time.



First sergeants are responsible for the emotional support and morale of their units, providing guidance, offering counseling services and advising the commander on all matters concerning Airmen.