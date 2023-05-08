Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st steps to 1st Shirts: First Sergeants Symposium

    1st steps to 1st Shirts: First Sergeants Symposium

    Photo By Senior Airman Manuel Zamora | Members of Team Yokota pose for a photo during the First Sergeants Symposium...... read more read more

    YOKOTA AIR BASE , TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.05.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan - The First Sergeants Symposium was held at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 1-5, 2023. Airmen who aspire to become first sergeants attended the symposium to gain a comprehensive understanding of the job and put their new knowledge to the test during simulated scenarios.

    A total of 32 non-commissioned officers graduated the course, creating leaders who can now step up to be additional duty first sergeants at any time.

    First sergeants are responsible for the emotional support and morale of their units, providing guidance, offering counseling services and advising the commander on all matters concerning Airmen.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 20:21
    Story ID: 444322
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE , TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st steps to 1st Shirts: First Sergeants Symposium, by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    1st steps to 1st Shirts: First Sergeants Symposium
    1st steps to 1st Shirts: First Sergeants Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Leadership
    Yokota
    1st Sgt.
    Readiness
    Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT