Personnel participate in Clean the Base Day at NSA Hampton Roads-Portsmouth Annex

230505-N-UA321-1003 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 5, 2023) (From left to right) Capt. Matt Frauenzimmer, commanding officer of NSA Hampton Roads; Capt. Brian Feldman, commanding officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Portsmouth; and Shannon Glover, Mayor of Portsmouth, chat before the start of the Clean the Base Day event at Portsmouth Annex May 5. (U. S. Navy photo by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada/Released)

Date Taken: 05.05.2023
Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US