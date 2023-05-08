Personnel participate in Clean the Base Day at NSA Hampton Roads-Portsmouth Annex

230505-N-UA321-1003 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 5, 2023) (From left to right) Capt. Matt Frauenzimmer, commanding officer of NSA Hampton Roads; Capt. Brian Feldman, commanding officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Portsmouth; and Shannon Glover, Mayor of Portsmouth, chat before the start of the Clean the Base Day event at Portsmouth Annex May 5. (U. S. Navy photo by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 18:42
|Photo ID:
|7784219
|VIRIN:
|230505-N-UA321-1003
|Resolution:
|4338x3747
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
