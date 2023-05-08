230505-N-UA321-1004 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 5, 2023) Volunteers pick up trash during Clean the Base Day at the Portsmouth Annex May 5. (U.S. Navy photo by Katisha Draughn-Fragauda/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 18:42
|Photo ID:
|7784223
|VIRIN:
|230505-N-UA321-1004
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.3 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Personnel participate in Clean the Base Day at NSA Hampton Roads-Portsmouth Annex [Image 4 of 4], by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT