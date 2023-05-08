230505-N-UA321-1001 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 5, 2023) Capt. Matt Frauenzimmer, commanding officer of Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, addresses the volunteers at the kickoff of the Clean the Base Day event at Portsmouth Annex May 5. (U.S. Navy photo by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 18:42 Photo ID: 7784208 VIRIN: 230505-N-UA321-1001 Resolution: 5020x4000 Size: 3.39 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Personnel participate in Clean the Base Day at NSA Hampton Roads-Portsmouth Annex [Image 4 of 4], by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.