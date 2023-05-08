Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Personnel participate in Clean the Base Day at NSA Hampton Roads-Portsmouth Annex [Image 1 of 4]

    Personnel participate in Clean the Base Day at NSA Hampton Roads-Portsmouth Annex

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada 

    Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads

    230505-N-UA321-1001 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 5, 2023) Capt. Matt Frauenzimmer, commanding officer of Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, addresses the volunteers at the kickoff of the Clean the Base Day event at Portsmouth Annex May 5. (U.S. Navy photo by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada/Released)

