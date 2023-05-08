230505-N-UA321-1001 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 5, 2023) Hospital Apprentice Talina Malietufa (left) and Hospital Apprentice Aileen Rodriguez, pick up trash along the shoreline of NSA Hampton Roads-Portsmouth Annex. (U.S. Navy photo by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 18:42
|Photo ID:
|7784210
|VIRIN:
|230505-N-UA321-1002
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.02 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Personnel participate in Clean the Base Day at NSA Hampton Roads-Portsmouth Annex [Image 4 of 4], by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
