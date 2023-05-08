Col. Jackie East commander of the 259th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade addresses soldiers and guests during an assumption of command ceremony May 5, 2023, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Joshua Frye)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 17:29
|Photo ID:
|7784115
|VIRIN:
|230505-A-JJ835-501
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.46 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 259th E-MIB Conducts Assumption of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by MAJ Joshua Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
