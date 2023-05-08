Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    259th E-MIB Conducts Assumption of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 14]

    259th E-MIB Conducts Assumption of Command Ceremony

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Maj. Joshua Frye 

    Military Intelligence Readiness Command

    Col. Edward Van Giezen, Military Intelligence Readiness Command chief of staff, addresses soldiers and guests during a ceremony where Col. Jackie East assumed command of the 259th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade May 5, 2023, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Joshua Frye)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 17:29
    Photo ID: 7784114
    VIRIN: 230505-A-JJ835-392
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 259th E-MIB Conducts Assumption of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by MAJ Joshua Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    259th E-MIB Conducts Assumption of Command Ceremony
    259th E-MIB Conducts Assumption of Command Ceremony
    259th E-MIB Conducts Assumption of Command Ceremony
    259th E-MIB Conducts Assumption of Command Ceremony
    259th E-MIB Conducts Assumption of Command Ceremony
    259th E-MIB Conducts Assumption of Command Ceremony
    259th E-MIB Conducts Assumption of Command Ceremony
    259th E-MIB Conducts Assumption of Command Ceremony
    259th E-MIB Conducts Assumption of Command Ceremony
    259th E-MIB Conducts Assumption of Command Ceremony
    259th E-MIB Conducts Assumption of Command Ceremony
    259th E-MIB Conducts Assumption of Command Ceremony
    259th E-MIB Conducts Assumption of Command Ceremony
    259th E-MIB Conducts Assumption of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military intelligence
    USAR
    MIRC
    259 E-MIB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT