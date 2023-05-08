Col. Edward Van Giezen (center), Military Intelligence Readiness Command chief of staff, stands together with incoming commander Col. Jackie East (right), 259th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade deputy commanding officer, Lt. Col. Dannielle Carroll-Wakem (left), and the commander of troops (far right) during an assumption of command ceremony May 5, 2023, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Joshua Frye)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 17:29
|Photo ID:
|7784121
|VIRIN:
|230505-A-JJ835-260
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 259th E-MIB Conducts Assumption of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by MAJ Joshua Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
