259th E-MIB Conducts Assumption of Command Ceremony

Col. Edward Van Giezen (center), Military Intelligence Readiness Command chief of staff, stands together with incoming commander Col. Jackie East (right), 259th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade deputy commanding officer, Lt. Col. Dannielle Carroll-Wakem (left), and the commander of troops (far right) during an assumption of command ceremony May 5, 2023, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Joshua Frye)

