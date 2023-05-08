Col. Edward Van Giezen (left), Military Intelligence Readiness Command chief of staff, prepares to receive the colors from Lt. Col. Dannielle Carroll-Wakem (right), 259th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade deputy commanding officer, during an assumption of command May 5, 2023, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Col. Jackie East (center), assumed command of the 259th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade during the ceremony. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Joshua Frye)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 17:29
|Photo ID:
|7784118
|VIRIN:
|230505-A-JJ835-864
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 259th E-MIB Conducts Assumption of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by MAJ Joshua Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
