ROTC cadets train with Goodfellow

Angelo State University Air Force Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets use a map to mark simulated improvised explosive devices and hostile forces during a field training exercise at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 5, 2023. The FTX is an annual event designed to build the cadets' leadership and combat readiness abilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zach Heimbuch)

