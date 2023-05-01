GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas– Working with the Angelo State University Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps is one of the many ways Goodfellow works to inspire, engage & recruit the most talented and qualified young Americans. This field training exercise is an annual event designed to build the cadets' leadership and combat readiness abilities, allowing cadets to get hands-on experience in a safe training environment while simultaneously managing the simulated stress of an ever-evolving combat zone.

Date Posted: 05.08.2023
ROTC cadets train with Goodfellow, by A1C Zachary Heimbuch