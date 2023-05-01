Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROTC cadets train with Goodfellow

    ROTC cadets train with Goodfellow

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas– Working with the Angelo State University Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps is one of the many ways Goodfellow works to inspire, engage & recruit the most talented and qualified young Americans. This field training exercise is an annual event designed to build the cadets' leadership and combat readiness abilities, allowing cadets to get hands-on experience in a safe training environment while simultaneously managing the simulated stress of an ever-evolving combat zone.

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
