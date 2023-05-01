Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROTC cadets train with Goodfellow [Image 14 of 16]

    ROTC cadets train with Goodfellow

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    An Angelo State University Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadet advances down a hill during a field training exercise at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 5, 2023. Working with the Angelo State University Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps is one of the many ways Goodfellow works to inspire, engage & recruit the most talented and qualified young Americans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zach Heimbuch)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 09:48
    Photo ID: 7783046
    VIRIN: 230505-F-QS607-1301
    Resolution: 3883x2773
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    This work, ROTC cadets train with Goodfellow [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ROTC cadets train with Goodfellow

    ROTC
    Training
    Deployment
    Community Partnership
    JADE FORGE

