ROTC cadets train with Goodfellow

An Angelo State University Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadet stands in yellow smoke during a field training exercise at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 5, 2023. Smoke grenades were used to conceal team movements during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zach Heimbuch)

