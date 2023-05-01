PCS Season: Get Out and Explore Korea

PCS Season is right around the corner and this month we asked Soldiers what they advice they have about living in Korea:
"Coming to Korea has made me more independent," said Sgt. September Thomas Johnson a 92A Automated Logistics Specialist assigned to E Company, 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment from Savannah, Georgia. "I came here by myself and I realized that I don't need to depend on anyone to go on adventures. Exploring Korea on my own has been very rewarding and has been a great opportunity to meet new people and make new friends." (U.S. Army photo by KPFC Ju, Sang Yeon)
