PCS Season is right around the corner and this month we asked Soldiers what they advice they have about living in Korea:



"Coming to Korea has made me more independent," said Sgt. September Thomas Johnson a 92A Automated Logistics Specialist assigned to E Company, 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment from Savannah, Georgia. "I came here by myself and I realized that I don't need to depend on anyone to go on adventures. Exploring Korea on my own has been very rewarding and has been a great opportunity to meet new people and make new friends." (U.S. Army photo by KPFC Ju, Sang Yeon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 08:17 Photo ID: 7782882 VIRIN: 230501-O-A4474-004 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.71 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Hometown: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PCS Season: Get Out and Explore Korea [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.