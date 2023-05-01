Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PCS Season: Get Out and Explore Korea [Image 4 of 4]

    PCS Season: Get Out and Explore Korea

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.01.2023

    PCS Season is right around the corner and this month we asked Soldiers what they advice they have about living in Korea:

    "Coming to Korea has made me more independent," said Sgt. September Thomas Johnson a 92A Automated Logistics Specialist assigned to E Company, 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment from Savannah, Georgia. "I came here by myself and I realized that I don't need to depend on anyone to go on adventures. Exploring Korea on my own has been very rewarding and has been a great opportunity to meet new people and make new friends." (U.S. Army photo by KPFC Ju, Sang Yeon)

