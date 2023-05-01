PCS Season: Get Out and Explore Korea

PCS Season is right around the corner and this month we asked Soldiers what they advice they have about living in Korea:



"Living in Korea is a great opportunity to experience a new culture," said Sgt. Zontisse Tyano, 91D Army Tactical Power Generation Specialist, E Company, 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment from New Haven, Connecticut. "There are so many great units here on the Korean peninsula that you can't go wrong with where you end up being stationed. If you're a single Soldier, I recommend using the BOSS program to get out and explore Korea." (U.S. Army photo by KPFC Ju, Sang Yeon)

