PCS Season: Get Out and Explore Korea

PCS Season is right around the corner and this month we asked Soldiers what they advice they have about living in Korea:
"Take the time to learn as much as possible," said Pvt. Christopher Horn a 91B Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic assigned to Headquarters Support Company, 602nd Aviation Support Battalion from Sallisaw, Oklahoma. "Korea is a very interesting place to learn something new and fresh. I like to spend my time in the countryside since it is so different than what I am used to back home." (U.S. Army photo by KPFC Ju, Sang Yeon)
