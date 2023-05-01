PCS Season is right around the corner and this month we asked Soldiers what they advice they have about living in Korea:



"Take the time to learn as much as possible," said Pvt. Christopher Horn a 91B Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic assigned to Headquarters Support Company, 602nd Aviation Support Battalion from Sallisaw, Oklahoma. "Korea is a very interesting place to learn something new and fresh. I like to spend my time in the countryside since it is so different than what I am used to back home." (U.S. Army photo by KPFC Ju, Sang Yeon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 08:17 Photo ID: 7782880 VIRIN: 230501-O-A4474-002 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.75 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Hometown: SALLISAW, OK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PCS Season: Get Out and Explore Korea [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.