PCS Season: Get Out and Explore Korea

PCS Season is right around the corner and this month we asked Soldiers what they advice they have about living in Korea:



"I recommend getting out and traveling while in Korea," said Pfc. Shannon Pumphrey, 92Y Unit Supply Clerk, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade from Cincinnati, Ohio. "There are so many different cities here to explore and countless dishes of food to try. Pack light, as you will go shopping and buy a lot of stuff here as there are many places to go shopping in the countless markets that line the streets of Seoul." (U.S. Army photo by KPFC Ju, Sang Yeon)

