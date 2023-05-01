Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Sasebo City Mayor Visits CFAS CO [Image 5 of 5]

    New Sasebo City Mayor Visits CFAS CO

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    A case containing Japanese and American flags that were flown aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) stands on display at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) May 8, 2023. The case was presented by CFAS to the City of Sasebo on behalf of the Ashland’s crew as a token of appreciation for the host city’s friendship and support during the ship’s forward-deployment to Sasebo from August 2013 to March 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

