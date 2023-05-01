New Sasebo City Mayor Visits CFAS CO

A case containing Japanese and American flags that were flown aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) stands on display at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) May 8, 2023. The case was presented by CFAS to the City of Sasebo on behalf of the Ashland’s crew as a token of appreciation for the host city’s friendship and support during the ship’s forward-deployment to Sasebo from August 2013 to March 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

