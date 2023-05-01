New Sasebo City Mayor Visits CFAS CO

Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), presents Sasebo Mayor Daisuke Miyajima with a gift, provided by the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), during their first meeting at CFAS May 8, 2023. The case contains Japanese and American flags that were flown aboard the Ashland prior to the ship's departure from CFAS after serving as a forward-deployed ship in Sasebo from August 2013 to March 2023, and was presented as a token of appreciation from the crew to the ship’s host city. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

