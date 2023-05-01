New Sasebo City Mayor Visits CFAS CO

Sasebo City Mayor Daisuke Miyajima speaks with Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and Aki Nichols, public affairs officer at CFAS, during a meeting at CFAS May 8, 2023. Adams met with Miyajima for the first time following Miyajima’s recent election as mayor of Sasebo to establish a mutually beneficial relationship based on cooperation and goodwill. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

