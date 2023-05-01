Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Sasebo City Mayor Visits CFAS CO [Image 2 of 5]

    New Sasebo City Mayor Visits CFAS CO

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Sasebo City Mayor Daisuke Miyajima speaks with Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and Aki Nichols, public affairs officer at CFAS, during a meeting at CFAS May 8, 2023. Adams met with Miyajima for the first time following Miyajima’s recent election as mayor of Sasebo to establish a mutually beneficial relationship based on cooperation and goodwill. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 03:51
    Photo ID: 7782516
    VIRIN: 230508-N-WS494-1033
    Resolution: 5497x3665
    Size: 981.54 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Sasebo City Mayor Visits CFAS CO [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Sasebo City Mayor Visits CFAS CO
    New Sasebo City Mayor Visits CFAS CO
    New Sasebo City Mayor Visits CFAS CO
    New Sasebo City Mayor Visits CFAS CO
    New Sasebo City Mayor Visits CFAS CO

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SASEBO
    CFAS
    1st

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT