Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), greets Sasebo City Mayor Daisuke Miyajima at CFAS headquarters May 8, 2023. Adams met with Miyajima for the first time following Miyajima’s recent election as mayor of Sasebo to establish a mutually beneficial relationship based on cooperation and goodwill. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 03:51
|Photo ID:
|7782514
|VIRIN:
|230508-N-WS494-1013
|Resolution:
|4382x2921
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Sasebo City Mayor Visits CFAS CO [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT