Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), greets Sasebo City Mayor Daisuke Miyajima at CFAS headquarters May 8, 2023. Adams met with Miyajima for the first time following Miyajima’s recent election as mayor of Sasebo to establish a mutually beneficial relationship based on cooperation and goodwill. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 03:51 Photo ID: 7782514 VIRIN: 230508-N-WS494-1013 Resolution: 4382x2921 Size: 1.11 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Sasebo City Mayor Visits CFAS CO [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.