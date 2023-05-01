Andersen AFB conducts emergency response exercise

U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to Andersen Air Force Base attempt to put out a fire during a Major Accident Response Exercise on Andersen AFB, Guam, May 3, 2023. The MARE involved multiple training scenarios designed to prepare service members to respond to emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

