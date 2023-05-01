Andersen AFB conducts emergency response exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hannah Bolanos, 36th Health Care Operations Squadron paramedic, and Staff Sgt. Zachary Fimbres, 36th HCOS paramedic, check vitals on a simulated medical patient during a Major Accident Response Exercise on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 3, 2023. The MARE involved multiple training scenarios designed to prepare service members to respond to emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

