U.S. Air Force firefighters help a simulated medical patient during a Major Accident Response Exercise on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 3, 2023. This exercise involved multiple training scenarios designed to prepare service members to respond to emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 01:47
|Photo ID:
|7782432
|VIRIN:
|230502-F-VS136-1016
|Resolution:
|5288x3518
|Size:
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|YIGO, GU
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Andersen AFB conducts emergency response exercise [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
