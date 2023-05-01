Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Andersen AFB conducts emergency response exercise [Image 4 of 4]

    Andersen AFB conducts emergency response exercise

    YIGO, GUAM

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Alejandro Sablan, 36th Civil Engineer Squadron assistant chief of operations, records information during a Major Accident Response Exercise on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 3, 2023. The MARE involved multiple training scenarios designed to prepare service members to respond to emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    Firefighters
    36 MDG
    36 CES

