145th Airlift Wing Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Assistant Adjutant General for Air, North Carolina (NC) Guard Bureau, Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Mallette (left), and Col. Marshal T. Haylett (right), 145th Airlift Wing (AW) commander, salute during the 145th AW Change of Command Ceremony held at the NC Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, May 7, 2023. Col. Stepp relinqueshes command to Col. Marshal T. Haylett, previously the 145th Operations Group commander.

