    145th Airlift Wing Change of Command [Image 8 of 9]

    145th Airlift Wing Change of Command

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Reanna Hartgrove 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Col. Marshal T. Haylett, 145th Airlift Wing (AW) commander, thanks friends and family for their support and provides insight for the future of the Wing during the 145th AW Change of Command Ceremony held at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, May 7, 2023. Col. Stepp relinqueshes command to Col. Marshal T. Haylett, previously the 145th Operations Group commander.

    This work, 145th Airlift Wing Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Reanna Hartgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

