145th Airlift Wing Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Marshal T. Haylett, 145th Airlift Wing (AW) commander, thanks friends and family for their support and provides insight for the future of the Wing during the 145th AW Change of Command Ceremony held at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, May 7, 2023. Col. Stepp relinqueshes command to Col. Marshal T. Haylett, previously the 145th Operations Group commander.

Date Taken: 05.07.2023
Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US