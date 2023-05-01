145th Airlift Wing Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph H. Stepp IV, 145th Airlift Wing (AW) commander, gives well wishes during the 145th AW Change of Command Ceremony held at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, May 7, 2023. Col. Stepp relinqueshes command to Col. Marshal T. Haylett, previously the 145th Operations Group commander.

