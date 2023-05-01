Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.07.2023 14:28 Photo ID: 7781951 VIRIN: 230506-F-SL169-0200 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 4.36 MB Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 301 FW Command Chief Master Sgt. retires after 24 years of service [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Randall Moose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.