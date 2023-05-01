Chief Master Sgt. Michael Senigo, 301st Fighter Wing command chief, wears his Legion of Merit medal during his retirement ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas on May 6, 2023. Senigo has served with the 301 FW since 2020 and officially retires in September 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Randall Moose)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.07.2023 14:28 Photo ID: 7781947 VIRIN: 230506-F-SL169-0063 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 3.56 MB Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 301 FW Command Chief Master Sgt. retires after 24 years of service [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Randall Moose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.