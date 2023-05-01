301 FW Command Chief Master Sgt. retires after 24 years of service

Col. Allen Duckworth, 10th Air Force vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Senigo, 301st Fighter Wing command chief, hold Senigo’s retirement order at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas on May 6, 2023. Senigo is retiring with over 24 years of military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Randall Moose)

