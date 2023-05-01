Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    301 FW Command Chief Master Sgt. retires after 24 years of service [Image 3 of 5]

    301 FW Command Chief Master Sgt. retires after 24 years of service

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Randall Moose   

    301st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Allen Duckworth, 10th Air Force vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Senigo, 301st Fighter Wing command chief, hold Senigo’s retirement order at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas on May 6, 2023. Senigo is retiring with over 24 years of military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Randall Moose)

