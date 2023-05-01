301 FW Command Chief Master Sgt. retires after 24 years of service

Chief Master Sgt. Michael Senigo, 301st Fighter Wing command chief, held his retirement ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas on May 6.

Senigo has served with the 301 FW since 2020 and officially retires in September 2023. Col. Allen Duckworth, 10th Air Force vice commander, presided over the ceremony and offered comments on Senigo’s career.

“As a command chief, your job is to be in front of your boss behind closed doors, to be behind your boss when you're not behind closed doors, and to be beside your boss during times of crisis,” said Duckworth. “There were often times when he came into my office and asked to close the door. When he closed the door, he would stand in front of my desk, and he would let me know his input on whatever was happening right then and there. Sometimes we agreed. Sometimes we didn't, but we were on the same page. When we walked out of there, he was standing behind me again.”

“Speedy, thanks for everything,” said Duckworth. “Thanks for everything you've done, your leadership, your partnership. I can't tell you how much it has meant to me. I know how much it means to the Wing. I know how much it means to the Air Force for your entire career of service. I'm looking forward to continuing our friendship after the professional relationship dissolves.”

To conclude his retirement ceremony, Senigo shared a few short stories that shaped his career.

“I’ll never forget the time I was with Master Sgt. Eddie Sudack,” said Senigo. “I had my M-16 on my shoulder, and I gave a lieutenant a really bad salute. I almost dropped my weapon! But he taught me to always be ready and that even the little things matter. It was a powerful lesson. And then there was the first time we had a dignified transfer. That’s when we’ve lost a service member and everything on the base just freezes. We all stand at attention to pay our respects to the fallen. It’s a heart-wrenching moment, but it reminds us that we care for each other and honor any sacrifices made. And then there was the time when my wife told me I needed to get help. I did, and it worked - mostly. I’m still a bit of a mess though, but her love and support mean everything to me.”

Senigo ended his retirement ceremony with two quotes.

“I’d like to leave you with two final quotes,” said Senigo. “In the words of JD Vance, a former Marine, turned lawyer and now senator for Ohio, “Where we come from is who we are. We choose every day who we become. My family is not perfect, but they made me who I am and gave me chances they never had. My future whatever it is, is our shared legacy.” I can only hope that my legacy has left a positive impact on you! And now for my final quote, from Forrest Gump, “I’m pretty tired, I think I’ll go home now.”

Date Taken: 05.06.2023