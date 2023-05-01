2023 Minnesota Air National Guard Outstanding Airmen of the Year

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Morgan Johnson, 133rd Airlift Wing, receives the 2023 Non-Commisioned Officer of the Year award in St. Paul, Minn., May 6, 2023. Each year, Airmen from the 133rd Airlift Wing and 148th Fighter Wing are selected based on job performance, leadership, community involvement, and personal achievement.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amy M. Lovgren)

