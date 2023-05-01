2023 Minnesota Air National Guard Outstanding Airmen of the Year

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 133rd Airlift Wing and 148th Fighter Wing were recognized as Outstanding Airman of the Year for the Minnesota Air National Guard in St. Paul, Minn., May 6, 2023. Airmen from both wings are selected each year based on job performance, leadership, community involvement, and personal achievement.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amy M. Lovgren)

