    2023 Minnesota Air National Guard Outstanding Airmen of the Year [Image 5 of 9]

    2023 Minnesota Air National Guard Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy Lovgren 

    133rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Benjamin Riordan, 148th Fighter Wing, receives the 2023 First Sergeant of the Year award in St. Paul, Minn., May 6, 2023. Each year, Airmen from the 133rd Airlift Wing and 148th Fighter Wing are selected based on job performance, leadership, community involvement, and personal achievement.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amy M. Lovgren)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2023
    Date Posted: 05.07.2023 11:05
    Photo ID: 7781690
    VIRIN: 230506-Z-LY731-1150
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Minnesota Air National Guard Outstanding Airmen of the Year [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Minnesota National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133 Airlift Wing
    2023 Minnesota Air National Guard Outstanding Airmen of the Year

