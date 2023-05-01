Southern Strike 2023 close air support

A U.S. Air Force tactical air control party specialist assigned to 165th Air Support Operations Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, packs their bag after close air support training at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, April 24, 2023. Exercise Southern Strike is a total-force, multi-national training event hosted annually by the Mississippi National Guard in Gulfport with distributed basing sites and complex scenarios designed to test and validate the shared agile combat employment (ACE) concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

