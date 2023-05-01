Southern Strike 2023 close air support

A member of the Belgian Army Special Operations Regiment uses a JIM COMPACT, a long-range binocular system, for close air support with F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, during exercise Southern Strike, at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, April 24, 2023. The exercise promotes interoperability between special forces, ground forces and air assets, reshaping USAF tactics to engage adversaries in ocean dominated theaters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

