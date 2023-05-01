Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Southern Strike 2023 close air support [Image 6 of 13]

    Southern Strike 2023 close air support

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    A member of the Belgian Army Special Operations Regiment writes down information during close air support with U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, during exercise Southern Strike, at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, April 24, 2023. Exercise Southern Strike is a total-force, multi-national training event hosted annually by the Mississippi National Guard in Gulfport with distributed basing sites and complex scenarios designed to test and validate the shared agile combat employment (ACE) concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.06.2023 16:32
    Photo ID: 7780953
    VIRIN: 230424-F-HX271-0202
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.4 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Southern Strike 2023 close air support [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Ashley Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

