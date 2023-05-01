Southern Strike 2023 close air support

A guided munition fired by a F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, hits a target during close air support training in exercise Southern Strike, at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, April 24, 2023. Exercise Southern Strike is a total-force, multi-national training event hosted annually by the Mississippi National Guard in Gulfport with distributed basing sites and complex scenarios designed to test and validate the shared agile combat employment (ACE) concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

