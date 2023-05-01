U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team East (MSRTE) team members demonstrate unit capabilities for students and instructors of the U.S. Army War College Joint Warfighting Advanced Studies Program (JWASP), during a tour of Coast Guard Atlantic Area units, May 4, 2023, in Portsmouth, Virginia. Senior officers from across the globe enroll in the JWASP program to explore the traditional and contemporary challenges facing joint commanders. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 22:24 Photo ID: 7780225 VIRIN: 230504-G-NJ244-1011 Resolution: 5408x3600 Size: 3.73 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area hosts Joint Warfighting Advanced Studies Program students [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.