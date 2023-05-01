U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area hosts Joint Warfighting Advanced Studies Program students

Lt. Col. Toomas Toniste, far right, an Estonian military student from the U.S. Army War College Joint Warfighting Advanced Studies Program (JWASP), receives a presentation on the Coast Guard's mission throughout the Atlantic Area theater of operations aboard USCGC Northland (WMEC 904) May 4, 2023, in Portsmouth, Virginia. Senior officers from across the globe enroll in the JWASP program to explore the traditional and contemporary challenges facing joint commanders. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)

Date Taken: 05.04.2023